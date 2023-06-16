Addentax Group Corp. [ATXG] Revenue clocked in at $9.50 million, down -24.55% YTD: What’s Next?

Addentax Group Corp. [NASDAQ: ATXG] gained 11.41% on the last trading session, reaching $0.81 price per share at the time. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Addentax Group Corp. in Advanced Talks to Acquire Partial Stake in RMB 6 Billion-Valued Recombinant Protein Drugs and Antibody Drugs Bio-pharmaceutical Company, Shanghai Bao Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Addentax Group Corp. (“Addentax” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ATXG), an integrated service provider focusing on garment manufacturing, logistics services, property management and subleasing, and epidemic prevention supplies, today announced that it is in advanced discussion with its Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Hong Zhida, to acquire Mr Hong’s partial stake in Shanghai Bao Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Bao Pharma”), via Shenzhen Grandway Capital Management Co., Ltd. (“Grandway Capital). Grandway Capital will act as a fund manager.

As of May 2023, Bao Pharma possesses 74 patents and is consistently making progresses on its key pipelines. Its Recombinant IdeS Protease has secured Clinical Trial approvals from the United State FDA, China National Medical Products Administration and New Zealand Medicines and Medical Devices Safety Authority in 2022. Other key pipeline products, including Recombinant Human Hyaluronidase and recombinant human Follicle-Stimulating Hormone, have respectively completed Phase III clinical trials.

Addentax Group Corp. represents 35.45 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $29.42 million with the latest information. ATXG stock price has been found in the range of $0.74 to $0.8268.

If compared to the average trading volume of 449.73K shares, ATXG reached a trading volume of 3394499 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Addentax Group Corp. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATXG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

Trading performance analysis for ATXG stock

Addentax Group Corp. [ATXG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.26. With this latest performance, ATXG shares gained by 4.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATXG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.50 for Addentax Group Corp. [ATXG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8171, while it was recorded at 0.7418 for the last single week of trading.

Addentax Group Corp. [ATXG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Addentax Group Corp. [ATXG] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.45 and a Gross Margin at +16.26. Addentax Group Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.61.

Return on Total Capital for ATXG is now -0.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.80. Additionally, ATXG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Addentax Group Corp. [ATXG] managed to generate an average of $619 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Addentax Group Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Addentax Group Corp. [ATXG]