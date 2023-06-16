Accenture plc [ACN] stock Upgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $316

Accenture plc [NYSE: ACN] closed the trading session at $323.77 on 06/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $315.34, while the highest price level was $325.08. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 7:59 AM that Accenture Invests in Virtual Reality-Based, Diversity and Inclusion Learning Platform Praxis Labs.

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has invested in New York-based Praxis Labs, a software-as-a-service virtual reality (VR) company with an end-to-end immersive learning platform that helps users develop soft skills to drive equity, inclusion, and value in the workplace and beyond. The investment was led by Accenture Ventures as part of its broader Project Spotlight initiative.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 21.33 percent and weekly performance of 5.35 percent. The stock has been moved at 9.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 28.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, ACN reached to a volume of 3196383 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Accenture plc [ACN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACN shares is $316.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Accenture plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Accenture plc is set at 6.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACN in the course of the last twelve months was 31.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

ACN stock trade performance evaluation

Accenture plc [ACN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.35. With this latest performance, ACN shares gained by 15.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.50 for Accenture plc [ACN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 287.44, while it was recorded at 314.84 for the last single week of trading, and 278.00 for the last 200 days.

Accenture plc [ACN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Accenture plc [ACN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.36 and a Gross Margin at +32.14. Accenture plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.17.

Return on Total Capital for ACN is now 38.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Accenture plc [ACN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.04. Additionally, ACN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Accenture plc [ACN] managed to generate an average of $9,538 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.36.Accenture plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Accenture plc [ACN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Accenture plc go to 9.00%.

