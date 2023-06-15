WiSA Technologies Inc. [WISA] Revenue clocked in at $3.30 million, down -83.77% YTD: What’s Next?

WiSA Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: WISA] closed the trading session at $1.75 on 06/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.53, while the highest price level was $2.04. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM that WiSA Technologies Begins Taking Pre-Orders for WiSA E Multichannel Audio Development Kits.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, is now taking pre-orders for its WiSA E development kits. Using the 5GHz portion of the Wi-Fi band, WiSA E offers high-performance, high-quality wireless audio transmission and reception at an affordable price.

“We have received strong market demand for our WiSA E technology,” said Tony Parker, vice president of business development and strategy at WiSA Technologies. “Anticipating this demand, and based on current assembly and manufacturing lead times, we are encouraging customers to pre-order WiSA E development kits to ensure ample inventory and prompt delivery.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -83.77 percent and weekly performance of 36.72 percent. The stock has been moved at -84.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -53.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, WISA reached to a volume of 31893506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about WiSA Technologies Inc. [WISA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WISA shares is $6.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WISA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for WiSA Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WiSA Technologies Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for WISA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35.

WISA stock trade performance evaluation

WiSA Technologies Inc. [WISA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.72. With this latest performance, WISA shares gained by 8.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WISA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.36 for WiSA Technologies Inc. [WISA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2982, while it was recorded at 1.3580 for the last single week of trading, and 19.6975 for the last 200 days.

WiSA Technologies Inc. [WISA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WiSA Technologies Inc. [WISA] shares currently have an operating margin of -536.23 and a Gross Margin at +11.74. WiSA Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -479.97.

Return on Total Capital for WISA is now -239.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -216.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -224.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -104.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WiSA Technologies Inc. [WISA] managed to generate an average of -$329,612 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.WiSA Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

WiSA Technologies Inc. [WISA]: Insider Ownership positions