why Cvent Holding Corp. [CVT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.50

The company report on June 5, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Cvent and NYU School of Professional Studies Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality Join Forces to Foster Experiential Learning for Event Management Students.

Cvent, an industry-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, is proud to collaborate with the NYU School of Professional Studies (NYU SPS) Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality. As part of the Tisch Center’s Hospitality Innovation Hub Experiential Learning Lab (HI Hub Lab), the engagement aims to provide students with real-world experience in the events industry, through access to Cvent’s innovative technology and industry recognized Cvent Certification and training opportunities.

In addition, Cvent CEO & Founder, Reggie Aggarwal, will join the 45th Annual NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference today, June 5th, as an expert panelist alongside senior executives from Fairmont, Amadeus, and Travel + Leisure, among others. He will share his industry insights and thoughts on the future of hospitality.

Cvent Holding Corp. represents 488.98 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.19 billion with the latest information. CVT stock price has been found in the range of $8.50 to $8.5399.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, CVT reached a trading volume of 12222804 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVT shares is $8.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Cvent Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cvent Holding Corp. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVT in the course of the last twelve months was 54.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Cvent Holding Corp. [CVT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.47. With this latest performance, CVT shares gained by 0.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 102.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.95 for Cvent Holding Corp. [CVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.45, while it was recorded at 8.50 for the last single week of trading, and 6.78 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cvent Holding Corp. [CVT] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.72 and a Gross Margin at +52.98. Cvent Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.90.

Return on Total Capital for CVT is now -3.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cvent Holding Corp. [CVT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.82. Additionally, CVT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cvent Holding Corp. [CVT] managed to generate an average of -$20,463 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Cvent Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

