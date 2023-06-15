Wall Street Analyst Initiated Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: DVAX] traded at a high on 06/14/23, posting a 0.48 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.62. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Dynavax to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative vaccines, today announced that the Company will present at the following upcoming investor conferences during the month of June:.

William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 6 at 9:20 a.m. CT.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3889837 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dynavax Technologies Corporation stands at 4.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.17%.

The market cap for DVAX stock reached $1.68 billion, with 127.92 million shares outstanding and 127.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, DVAX reached a trading volume of 3889837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DVAX shares is $22.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DVAX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynavax Technologies Corporation is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for DVAX in the course of the last twelve months was 12.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.40.

How has DVAX stock performed recently?

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.22. With this latest performance, DVAX shares gained by 10.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.67 for Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.07, while it was recorded at 12.06 for the last single week of trading, and 11.10 for the last 200 days.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.40 and a Gross Margin at +63.73. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.53.

Return on Total Capital for DVAX is now 43.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 44.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 72.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.41. Additionally, DVAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] managed to generate an average of $834,396 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

Insider trade positions for Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]