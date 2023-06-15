Wall Street Analyst Downgrade The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ: GT] gained 0.69% on the last trading session, reaching $13.19 price per share at the time. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 11:45 AM that GOODYEAR LAUNCHES NEW URBAN MAX BSA(EV) BUS SERVICE ALL-POSITION TIRE FOR SELECT GILLIG ELECTRIC METRO BUSES AND EV TRANSIT FLEETS.

The Urban Max BSAEV offers lower rolling resistance to help extend range*, provide enhanced traction and support the increased load-carrying capacity of electric buses.

Today, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) introduced the newest EV-ready tire for communities around the country looking to drive their buses and transit fleets more efficiently while transitioning to more sustainable battery electric vehicles. The new Urban Max BSAEV (Bus Service All-Position) tire was specially designed in partnership with GILLIG, the leading manufacturer of American-built heavy-duty transit buses. The Urban Max BSAEV is the first Goodyear tire engineered specifically with low rolling resistance for EV transit and metro buses to help extend range* and handle the increased load capacity.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company represents 285.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.87 billion with the latest information. GT stock price has been found in the range of $13.15 to $13.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.12M shares, GT reached a trading volume of 4660829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GT shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for GT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.69.

Trading performance analysis for GT stock

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.51. With this latest performance, GT shares dropped by -11.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.34 for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.26, while it was recorded at 13.06 for the last single week of trading, and 11.53 for the last 200 days.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company go to 9.24%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]