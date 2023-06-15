UBS lifts Weibo Corporation [WB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Weibo Corporation [NASDAQ: WB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.88% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.98%. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 5:00 AM that Weibo Reports First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results and Dividend.

Weibo Corporation (“Weibo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WB and HKEX: 9898), a leading social media in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“We witnessed gradual recovery of our business in the first quarter of 2023 amid reopening,” said Gaofei Wang, CEO of Weibo. “Throughout this quarter, we are encouraged to see solid user engagement improvement, with our continued execution of operating efficiency initiatives. Looking ahead to our monetization, with normalization of offline activities and gradual recovery of consumer spending, we will ramp up our efforts to capture pent-up demands from advertisers. In addition, we will focus on sectors that have demonstrated resilience amid economic challenges as well as those with growth opportunities, to further unlock monetization potentials of our platform. Lastly, we are pleased to announce that our board of directors has approved a special cash dividend to our shareholders. Going forward, we will remain committed to our long-term growth opportunity, with a focus on financial discipline and returning value to our shareholders.”.

Over the last 12 months, WB stock dropped by -27.81%. The one-year Weibo Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.96. The average equity rating for WB stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.71 billion, with 234.71 million shares outstanding and 129.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, WB stock reached a trading volume of 3200687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Weibo Corporation [WB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WB shares is $22.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Weibo Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weibo Corporation is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for WB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.36.

WB Stock Performance Analysis:

Weibo Corporation [WB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.98. With this latest performance, WB shares dropped by -10.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.04 for Weibo Corporation [WB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.25, while it was recorded at 14.73 for the last single week of trading, and 17.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Weibo Corporation Fundamentals:

Weibo Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

WB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weibo Corporation go to -7.85%.

Weibo Corporation [WB] Insider Position Details