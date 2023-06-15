Stifel lifts Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [NASDAQ: SOLO] gained 33.71% on the last trading session, reaching $0.79 price per share at the time. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 9:15 AM that ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. Files Q1 2023 Financial Results.

On May 15, 2023, ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) (“ElectraMeccanica” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles revolutionizing the urban driving experience, is pleased to report the filing of the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). This Form 10-Q filing, which includes the Company’s unaudited consolidated financial statements, related notes thereto and management’s discussion and analysis, is available for viewing on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or on the Company’s website at www.emvauto.com.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. represents 119.29 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $98.50 million with the latest information. SOLO stock price has been found in the range of $0.5937 to $0.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 704.77K shares, SOLO reached a trading volume of 9322297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

Trading performance analysis for SOLO stock

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.18. With this latest performance, SOLO shares gained by 55.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.72 for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5441, while it was recorded at 0.5978 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8864 for the last 200 days.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -1507.62 and a Gross Margin at -457.90. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1815.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.99.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO]