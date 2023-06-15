Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] is 4.50% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Smartsheet Inc. [NYSE: SMAR] closed the trading session at $41.13 on 06/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $38.95, while the highest price level was $41.15. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 4:06 PM that Smartsheet Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results.

First quarter total revenue grew 31% year over year to $219.9 million.

First quarter operating cash flow of $34.6 million and free cash flow of $31.3 million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.50 percent and weekly performance of -16.06 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, SMAR reached to a volume of 3703716 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMAR shares is $50.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Smartsheet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Smartsheet Inc. is set at 2.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for SMAR in the course of the last twelve months was 113.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

SMAR stock trade performance evaluation

Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.06. With this latest performance, SMAR shares dropped by -8.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.76 for Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.06, while it was recorded at 39.67 for the last single week of trading, and 39.64 for the last 200 days.

Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.71 and a Gross Margin at +78.45. Smartsheet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.12.

Return on Total Capital for SMAR is now -40.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.75. Additionally, SMAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.61.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Smartsheet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]: Insider Ownership positions