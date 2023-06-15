RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] fell -2.46% so far this year. What now?

RLJ Lodging Trust [NYSE: RLJ] price plunged by -1.15 percent to reach at -$0.12. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM that RLJ Lodging Trust Announces the Appointment of Chad Perry as Executive Vice President and General Counsel.

RLJ Lodging Trust (“RLJ” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RLJ) today announced the appointment of Chad D. Perry as Executive Vice President and General Counsel. Prior to his appointment, Mr. Perry served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT). In his role at RLJ, Mr. Perry will lead the Company’s legal department, reporting to President and Chief Executive Officer Leslie D. Hale.

“I am thrilled to welcome Chad to RLJ,” said Leslie D. Hale, RLJ’s President and CEO. “Chad has a strong track record of effectively overseeing legal affairs, corporate governance, and risk management, in addition to his extensive background in the REIT industry. Chad’s broad experience with corporate and securities matters as well as real estate and finance transactions, will greatly benefit RLJ. The addition of Chad, along with the recent elevation of Tom Bardenett to Chief Operating Officer, and promotions of Jeff Dauray and Kate Henriksen to Executive Vice President and Co-Chief Investment Officers, rounds out our talented team.”.

A sum of 3404685 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.03M shares. RLJ Lodging Trust shares reached a high of $10.61 and dropped to a low of $10.215 until finishing in the latest session at $10.33.

The one-year RLJ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.66. The average equity rating for RLJ stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLJ shares is $14.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for RLJ Lodging Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RLJ Lodging Trust is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for RLJ in the course of the last twelve months was 17.39.

RLJ Stock Performance Analysis:

RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.52. With this latest performance, RLJ shares dropped by -3.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.59 for RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.46, while it was recorded at 10.65 for the last single week of trading, and 11.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into RLJ Lodging Trust Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.11 and a Gross Margin at +14.86. RLJ Lodging Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.49.

Return on Total Capital for RLJ is now 2.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.68. Additionally, RLJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] managed to generate an average of $547,908 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.

RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] Insider Position Details