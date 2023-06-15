Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] fell -4.02% so far this year. What now?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE: RTX] closed the trading session at $96.86 on 06/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $96.55, while the highest price level was $99.815. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Kim Kinsley Succeeds Earl Exum as President of International Aero Engines AG.

International Aero Engines AG (IAE), a multinational consortium comprised of shareholders including Raytheon Technologies’ business Pratt & Whitney, Pratt & Whitney Aero Engines International GmbH, Japanese Aero Engines Corporation and MTU Aero Engines, today named Kim Kinsley as its president. She succeeds Earl Exum, who held the position since 2020.

Exum will become chair of the IAE AG board of directors and continue serving in his role as vice president, Mature Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney, a position he has held since October 2022, developing strategies and execution to support customers, optimize product life and maximize value realized from Pratt & Whitney’s mature engines portfolio.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.02 percent and weekly performance of -1.75 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.19M shares, RTX reached to a volume of 6360736 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $109.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Raytheon Technologies Corporation is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.04.

RTX stock trade performance evaluation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.75. With this latest performance, RTX shares gained by 0.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.27 for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.97, while it was recorded at 98.88 for the last single week of trading, and 95.44 for the last 200 days.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.89 and a Gross Margin at +20.38. Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.78.

Return on Total Capital for RTX is now 4.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.61. Additionally, RTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] managed to generate an average of $28,659 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation go to 10.80%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]: Insider Ownership positions