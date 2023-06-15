RadNet Inc. [RDNT] Revenue clocked in at $1.48 billion, up 59.64% YTD: What’s Next?

RadNet Inc. [NASDAQ: RDNT] loss -8.80% or -2.9 points to close at $30.06 with a heavy trading volume of 3491099 shares. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 11:36 PM that RadNet Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock.

RadNet intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering to pay down $100 million of its first lien term loans and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $31.20, the shares rose to $31.68 and dropped to $29.76, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RDNT points out that the company has recorded 54.39% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -149.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 331.27K shares, RDNT reached to a volume of 3491099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about RadNet Inc. [RDNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDNT shares is $34.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CJS Securities have made an estimate for RadNet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RadNet Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for RDNT in the course of the last twelve months was 44.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for RDNT stock

RadNet Inc. [RDNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.21. With this latest performance, RDNT shares gained by 8.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.82 for RadNet Inc. [RDNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.39, while it was recorded at 31.86 for the last single week of trading, and 22.25 for the last 200 days.

RadNet Inc. [RDNT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RadNet Inc. [RDNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.49 and a Gross Margin at +3.49. RadNet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.74.

Return on Total Capital for RDNT is now 2.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RadNet Inc. [RDNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 454.50. Additionally, RDNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 433.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RadNet Inc. [RDNT] managed to generate an average of $1,175 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.RadNet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

RadNet Inc. [RDNT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RDNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RadNet Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at RadNet Inc. [RDNT]