Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] Revenue clocked in at $11.24 billion, up 1.08% YTD: What’s Next?

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [NYSE: PEG] loss -0.06% on the last trading session, reaching $61.93 price per share at the time. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 8:00 AM that PSE&G’s Energy Efficiency Programs Expected to Lead to Approximately $300 Million Saved and Over One Million Metric Tons of Carbon Dioxide Emissions Reduced/Avoided Annually.

Customers Participating in PSE&G’s Energy Efficiency Programs to Save Over 1.4 Million Megawatt Hours of Electricity Per Year – Enough to Power Over 200,000 Homes for One Year.

In its first 30 months since implementation close to 1.7 million customers have received services from PSE&G’s award winning energy efficiency programs, including approximately 300,000 customers who took action to save energy through these programs. Through their participation in these programs, customers are expected to save approximately $300 million1 on their utility bills annually. These savings are the result of many program activities, including recycling over 16,000 appliances, delivering over 11 million high-efficiency LED lightbulbs and completing over 53,000 home energy audits from the program’s implementation through March 2023.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated represents 497.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $30.94 billion with the latest information. PEG stock price has been found in the range of $61.86 to $62.84.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, PEG reached a trading volume of 3880898 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEG shares is $66.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.41.

Trading performance analysis for PEG stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.26. With this latest performance, PEG shares dropped by -0.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.91 for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.51, while it was recorded at 62.01 for the last single week of trading, and 60.72 for the last 200 days.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.14 and a Gross Margin at +28.14. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.93.

Return on Total Capital for PEG is now 9.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.17. Additionally, PEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 121.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] managed to generate an average of $82,315 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated go to 4.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]