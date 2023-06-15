PPL Corporation [PPL] fell -8.08% so far this year. What now?

PPL Corporation [NYSE: PPL] traded at a low on 06/14/23, posting a -0.15 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $26.86. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 9:35 AM that BrightNight Brings Leading Portfolio of Renewables to Kentucky.

Company building strong renewable power presence and partnerships in the Bluegrass State.

BrightNight, the next generation and global renewable power producer built to deliver clean and dispatchable solutions, is expanding its horizons in Kentucky. The company currently has an approximately 2,000 MW development portfolio across Kentucky, several projects under advanced development, and continues to develop meaningful partnerships to grow its investment across the Commonwealth.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4011675 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PPL Corporation stands at 1.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.57%.

The market cap for PPL stock reached $19.81 billion, with 736.83 million shares outstanding and 735.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.20M shares, PPL reached a trading volume of 4011675 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PPL Corporation [PPL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPL shares is $31.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for PPL Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPL Corporation is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

How has PPL stock performed recently?

PPL Corporation [PPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.52. With this latest performance, PPL shares dropped by -4.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.14 for PPL Corporation [PPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.79, while it was recorded at 26.85 for the last single week of trading, and 27.96 for the last 200 days.

PPL Corporation [PPL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

PPL Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for PPL Corporation [PPL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL Corporation go to 17.21%.

Insider trade positions for PPL Corporation [PPL]