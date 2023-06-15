Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] Stock trading around $15.06 per share: What’s Next?

Pan American Silver Corp. [NYSE: PAAS] price plunged by -0.33 percent to reach at -$0.05. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 5:04 PM that Pan American Silver Releases 2022 Sustainability Report.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (“Pan American” or the “Company”) today released its 2022 Sustainability Report (the “Report”) describing Pan American’s approach and performance in the areas of environment, social and governance (“ESG”) in 2022. The Report also includes our 2023 goals for ESG performance. A Spanish version of the Report will be released shortly.

A sum of 3584295 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.71M shares. Pan American Silver Corp. shares reached a high of $15.40 and dropped to a low of $14.905 until finishing in the latest session at $15.06.

The one-year PAAS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.4. The average equity rating for PAAS stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAAS shares is $24.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Pan American Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pan American Silver Corp. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39.

PAAS Stock Performance Analysis:

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.89. With this latest performance, PAAS shares dropped by -9.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.14 for Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.91, while it was recorded at 15.32 for the last single week of trading, and 16.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pan American Silver Corp. Fundamentals:

Pan American Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

