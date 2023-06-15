Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] stock Upgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $8.75

Oscar Health Inc. [NYSE: OSCR] loss -4.99% on the last trading session, reaching $9.14 price per share at the time. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Oscar Health Announces Results for First Quarter 2023 With Meaningful YoY Improvements Across all KPIs.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023:.

Direct and Assumed Policy Premiums of $1.7 billion, a 2% increase YoY.

Oscar Health Inc. represents 216.91 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.92 billion with the latest information. OSCR stock price has been found in the range of $8.815 to $9.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.73M shares, OSCR reached a trading volume of 3325682 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSCR shares is $7.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Oscar Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oscar Health Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for OSCR in the course of the last twelve months was 9.51.

Trading performance analysis for OSCR stock

Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.70. With this latest performance, OSCR shares gained by 27.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 239.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.40 for Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.13, while it was recorded at 9.21 for the last single week of trading, and 4.75 for the last 200 days.

An analysis of insider ownership at Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]