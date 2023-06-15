Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] gain 88.97% so far this year. What now?

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [NASDAQ: OCUL] closed the trading session at $5.31 on 06/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.18, while the highest price level was $6.40. The company report on June 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM that Ocular Therapeutix™ Announces 12-Month Topline Data from Ongoing U.S.-Based Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating OTX-TKI for Treatment of Wet AMD.

OTX-TKI maintained vision and CSFT comparable to aflibercept every eight weeks, with 89% reduction in treatment burden over a 12-month period.

OTX-TKI demonstrated no drug-related ocular or systemic serious adverse events in the trial through Month 12.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 88.97 percent and weekly performance of -28.34 percent. The stock has been moved at 91.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, OCUL reached to a volume of 5440004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCUL shares is $12.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCUL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCUL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 40.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

OCUL stock trade performance evaluation

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.34. With this latest performance, OCUL shares dropped by -16.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCUL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.34 for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.19, while it was recorded at 6.64 for the last single week of trading, and 4.75 for the last 200 days.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] shares currently have an operating margin of -152.74 and a Gross Margin at +91.18. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -137.95.

Return on Total Capital for OCUL is now -63.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -58.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -115.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 181.70. Additionally, OCUL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 177.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] managed to generate an average of -$259,263 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]: Insider Ownership positions