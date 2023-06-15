NightHawk Biosciences Inc. [NHWK] is -3.08% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NightHawk Biosciences Inc. [AMEX: NHWK] gained 25.49% on the last trading session, reaching $0.78 price per share at the time. The company report on May 19, 2023 at 10:46 AM that NHWK: First Scorpius Revenues.

By John Vandermosten, CFA.

NightHawk Biosciences Inc. represents 25.97 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $20.69 million with the latest information. NHWK stock price has been found in the range of $0.65 to $0.89.

If compared to the average trading volume of 49.95K shares, NHWK reached a trading volume of 5347375 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NightHawk Biosciences Inc. [NHWK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NHWK shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NHWK stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NightHawk Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for NHWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08.

Trading performance analysis for NHWK stock

NightHawk Biosciences Inc. [NHWK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.23. With this latest performance, NHWK shares gained by 11.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NHWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.27 for NightHawk Biosciences Inc. [NHWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7203, while it was recorded at 0.6574 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1654 for the last 200 days.

NightHawk Biosciences Inc. [NHWK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NightHawk Biosciences Inc. [NHWK] shares currently have an operating margin of -705.62 and a Gross Margin at -44.62. NightHawk Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -680.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.44.

NightHawk Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at NightHawk Biosciences Inc. [NHWK]