NextDecade Corporation [NEXT] gain 56.88% so far this year. What now?

NextDecade Corporation [NASDAQ: NEXT] closed the trading session at $7.75 on 06/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.19, while the highest price level was $7.9062. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 2:30 AM that NextDecade Announces Framework Agreements with Global Infrastructure Partners and TotalEnergies to Support the Development of the Rio Grande LNG Project.

NextDecade Corporation (NextDecade) (NASDAQ: NEXT) today announced that it has entered into framework agreements with Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) and TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE) to enable the final investment decision (FID) for the Rio Grande LNG project (RGLNG) Trains 1, 2 and 3 (Phase 1) and to provide momentum for the further development of RGLNG Train 4 and Train 5.

NextDecade, GIP and TotalEnergies have entered into framework agreements whereby GIP would become a majority investor in Phase 1, and TotalEnergies would become a 16.67% investor, both subject to execution of definitive documentation and FID. The agreements are expected to further provide GIP and TotalEnergies options to invest in RGLNG Train 4 and Train 5 and options to invest in the planned carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) project at RGLNG.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 56.88 percent and weekly performance of 34.08 percent. The stock has been moved at 69.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 72.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 884.00K shares, NEXT reached to a volume of 37597259 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NextDecade Corporation [NEXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEXT shares is $8.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for NextDecade Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextDecade Corporation is set at 0.55 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

NEXT stock trade performance evaluation

NextDecade Corporation [NEXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.08. With this latest performance, NEXT shares gained by 24.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.51 for NextDecade Corporation [NEXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.75, while it was recorded at 6.10 for the last single week of trading, and 5.88 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NextDecade Corporation [NEXT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextDecade Corporation go to 0.60%.

NextDecade Corporation [NEXT]: Insider Ownership positions