Needham slashes price target on Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] – find out why.

Conduent Incorporated [NASDAQ: CNDT] loss -0.31% on the last trading session, reaching $3.21 price per share at the time. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 8:45 AM that Conduent Transportation Selected to Provide New EMV Contactless Payment Technology for Buses in Verona, Italy.

Pilot project of the new technology will begin on a Verona airport bus line this month.

Conduent Incorporated represents 218.41 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $714.10 million with the latest information. CNDT stock price has been found in the range of $3.195 to $3.36.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, CNDT reached a trading volume of 4884087 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Conduent Incorporated [CNDT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNDT shares is $4.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNDT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Conduent Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conduent Incorporated is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36.

Trading performance analysis for CNDT stock

Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.03. With this latest performance, CNDT shares gained by 10.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.29 for Conduent Incorporated [CNDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.26, while it was recorded at 3.25 for the last single week of trading, and 3.77 for the last 200 days.

Conduent Incorporated [CNDT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.86 and a Gross Margin at +15.81. Conduent Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.72.

Return on Total Capital for CNDT is now 5.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.38. Additionally, CNDT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 156.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] managed to generate an average of -$2,935 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.Conduent Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Conduent Incorporated [CNDT]