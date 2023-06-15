Morgan Stanley lifts Ciena Corporation [CIEN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ciena Corporation [NYSE: CIEN] jumped around 1.97 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $44.37 at the close of the session, up 4.65%. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Ciena Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Ciena® Corporation (NYSE: CIEN), a networking systems, services and software company, today announced unaudited financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended April 29, 2023.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ciena Corporation stock is now -12.97% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CIEN Stock saw the intraday high of $44.49 and lowest of $42.57 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 56.38, which means current price is +8.09% above from all time high which was touched on 03/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, CIEN reached a trading volume of 3919600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ciena Corporation [CIEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIEN shares is $58.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Ciena Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ciena Corporation is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.59.

How has CIEN stock performed recently?

Ciena Corporation [CIEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.52. With this latest performance, CIEN shares dropped by -0.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.42 for Ciena Corporation [CIEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.11, while it was recorded at 42.44 for the last single week of trading, and 46.70 for the last 200 days.

Ciena Corporation [CIEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ciena Corporation [CIEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.08 and a Gross Margin at +39.42. Ciena Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.21.

Return on Total Capital for CIEN is now 6.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ciena Corporation [CIEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.73. Additionally, CIEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ciena Corporation [CIEN] managed to generate an average of $18,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Ciena Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings analysis for Ciena Corporation [CIEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ciena Corporation go to 7.10%.

Insider trade positions for Ciena Corporation [CIEN]