Maxim Group slashes price target on Oncorus Inc. [ONCR] – find out why.

Oncorus Inc. [NASDAQ: ONCR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.42% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -21.89%. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Oncorus Announces Workforce Reduction Plan.

Theodore (Ted) Ashburn, M.D., Ph.D. (Chief Executive Officer), Stephen W. Harbin (Chief Operating Officer and Chief of Staff), and John M. Goldberg, M.D. (Chief Medical Officer) will be departing the Company as part of the workforce reduction, with such transition date expected to be no later than June 30, 2023. Dr. Ashburn will remain on the Company’s board of directors. Alexander Nolte (interim Chief Financial Officer) will remain with the Company.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, ONCR stock dropped by -94.89%. The average equity rating for ONCR stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.40 million, with 26.09 million shares outstanding and 23.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, ONCR stock reached a trading volume of 14597614 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Oncorus Inc. [ONCR]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Oncorus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oncorus Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55.

ONCR Stock Performance Analysis:

Oncorus Inc. [ONCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.89. With this latest performance, ONCR shares dropped by -73.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.07 for Oncorus Inc. [ONCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2650, while it was recorded at 0.0891 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4938 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Oncorus Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.60.

Oncorus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Oncorus Inc. [ONCR] Insider Position Details