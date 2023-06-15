Market cap of WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG] reaches 2.81B – now what?

WeTrade Group Inc. [NASDAQ: WETG] closed the trading session at $14.41 on 06/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.8801, while the highest price level was $23.16. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 8:30 AM that WeTrade Group Inc. Launched Large-scale Language Processing Models To Increase Product Applications In The Field Of Artificial Intelligence.

WeTrade Group Inc. (“WeTrade” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WETG), a global diversified “software as a service” (“SaaS”) technology service provider committed to providing technical support and digital transformation tools for enterprises across different industries, today announced that the Company has launched a large-scale language model generated by artificial intelligence, continuously increasing its technical reserves in the field of artificial intelligence, and increasing the application of large model technology and products for industry applications.

The intelligent language generation and processing function launched this time can handle article tag excerpts, news content abstract production, text error correction, text information extraction, short text similarity filtering, etc.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -77.09 percent and weekly performance of 77.03 percent. The stock has been moved at -90.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 74.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -75.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 104.02K shares, WETG reached to a volume of 16113393 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for WeTrade Group Inc. is set at 2.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for WETG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 228.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

WETG stock trade performance evaluation

WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 77.03. With this latest performance, WETG shares gained by 74.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WETG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.09 for WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.52, while it was recorded at 9.00 for the last single week of trading, and 105.11 for the last 200 days.

WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.68 and a Gross Margin at +81.10. WeTrade Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.99.

Return on Total Capital for WETG is now 41.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 37.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 31.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.47. Additionally, WETG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG] managed to generate an average of $68,101 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.WeTrade Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.00 and a Current Ratio set at 11.00.

WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG]: Insider Ownership positions