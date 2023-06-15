Market cap of Tenon Medical Inc. [TNON] reaches 3.58M – now what?

Tenon Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: TNON] price plunged by -52.91 percent to reach at -$0.33. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 8:05 AM that Tenon Medical Announces Pricing of $5.6 Million Public Offering.

Tenon Medical, Inc. (“Tenon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:TNON), a company transforming care for patients suffering with certain sacroiliac joint disorders,today announced the pricing of its public offering of 10,000,000 units, with each unit consisting of one share of common stock and two warrants, each warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Each unit is being sold at a public offering price of $0.56. The warrants in the units will be immediately exercisable at a price of $0.56 per share and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The shares of common stock and warrants can only be purchased together in this offering but will be issued separately and will be immediately separable upon issuance.

Gross proceeds, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $5.6 million.

A sum of 10497828 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 48.27K shares. Tenon Medical Inc. shares reached a high of $0.3098 and dropped to a low of $0.2498 until finishing in the latest session at $0.29.

The one-year TNON stock forecast points to a potential upside of 90.33. The average equity rating for TNON stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tenon Medical Inc. [TNON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNON shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNON stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenon Medical Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for TNON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

TNON Stock Performance Analysis:

Tenon Medical Inc. [TNON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -65.23. With this latest performance, TNON shares dropped by -83.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 12.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 6.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 18.26 for Tenon Medical Inc. [TNON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5265, while it was recorded at 0.6729 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7976 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tenon Medical Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tenon Medical Inc. [TNON] shares currently have an operating margin of -2709.84 and a Gross Margin at -134.59. Tenon Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2737.63.

Return on Total Capital for TNON is now -263.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4,056.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tenon Medical Inc. [TNON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.57. Additionally, TNON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tenon Medical Inc. [TNON] managed to generate an average of -$859,864 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Tenon Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Tenon Medical Inc. [TNON] Insider Position Details