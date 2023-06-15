Market cap of IO Biotech Inc. [IOBT] reaches 46.74M – now what?

IO Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ: IOBT] loss -26.48% or -0.58 points to close at $1.61 with a heavy trading volume of 4133829 shares. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 8:00 AM that IO Biotech Announces Achievement of Significant Phase 3 Clinical Trial Recruitment Milestone.

225 patients now randomized in global Phase 3 clinical trial for IO102-IO103, in combination with pembrolizumab, in patients with advanced melanoma; trial protocol calls for an interim analysis of overall response rate (ORR) one year after 225 patients have been randomized.

Data obtained from this analysis, if positive, could allow for submission of a Biologics License Application for accelerated approval in the United States.

It opened the trading session at $1.75, the shares rose to $1.81 and dropped to $1.56, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IOBT points out that the company has recorded -41.45% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 6.4% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 30.89K shares, IOBT reached to a volume of 4133829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about IO Biotech Inc. [IOBT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IOBT shares is $12.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IOBT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IO Biotech Inc. is set at 0.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.43.

Trading performance analysis for IOBT stock

IO Biotech Inc. [IOBT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.61. With this latest performance, IOBT shares dropped by -19.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IOBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.74 for IO Biotech Inc. [IOBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.97, while it was recorded at 2.00 for the last single week of trading, and 2.47 for the last 200 days.

IO Biotech Inc. [IOBT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for IOBT is now -40.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IO Biotech Inc. [IOBT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.01. Additionally, IOBT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IO Biotech Inc. [IOBT] managed to generate an average of -$1,253,649 per employee.IO Biotech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.80 and a Current Ratio set at 12.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at IO Biotech Inc. [IOBT]