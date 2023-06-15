Market cap of Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] reaches 16.71B – now what?

Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE: CAG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.33% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.49%. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 7:30 AM that CONAGRA BRANDS ANNOUNCES DETAILS OF FISCAL 2023 FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE, WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) will host a webcast and conference call to review its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter results on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. ET. The company’s news release will be issued at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on conagrabrands.com/investor-relations under Events & Presentations. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-883-0383 for participants in the U.S. and 1-412-902-6506 for all other participants and using passcode 0327346. Please dial in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the call start time. Following the company’s remarks, the conference call will include a question-and-answer session with the investment community.

Over the last 12 months, CAG stock rose by 9.22%. The one-year Conagra Brands Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.63. The average equity rating for CAG stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.71 billion, with 477.50 million shares outstanding and 474.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.46M shares, CAG stock reached a trading volume of 5700218 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $41.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Conagra Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conagra Brands Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 115.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

CAG Stock Performance Analysis:

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.49. With this latest performance, CAG shares dropped by -4.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.80 for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.50, while it was recorded at 34.52 for the last single week of trading, and 36.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Conagra Brands Inc. Fundamentals:

Conagra Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CAG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc. go to 8.21%.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] Insider Position Details