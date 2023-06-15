Market cap of Blue Water Biotech Inc. [BWV] reaches 20.58M – now what?

Blue Water Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ: BWV] jumped around 0.49 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.28 at the close of the session, up 62.03%. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Blue Water Biotech Expands Commercial Portfolio by Acquiring Six FDA-Approved Drugs Across Various Treatment Areas.

Blue Water Biotech Expands Commercial Portfolio by Acquiring Six FDA-Approved Drugs Across Various Treatment Areas.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Compared to the average trading volume of 100.83K shares, BWV reached a trading volume of 57234726 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blue Water Biotech Inc. [BWV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BWV shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BWV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Water Biotech Inc. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

How has BWV stock performed recently?

Blue Water Biotech Inc. [BWV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 58.63. With this latest performance, BWV shares gained by 20.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BWV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.99 for Blue Water Biotech Inc. [BWV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9777, while it was recorded at 0.8900 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3056 for the last 200 days.

Blue Water Biotech Inc. [BWV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for BWV is now -113.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -112.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -112.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -91.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blue Water Biotech Inc. [BWV] managed to generate an average of -$1,118,319 per employee.Blue Water Biotech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.00 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

Insider trade positions for Blue Water Biotech Inc. [BWV]