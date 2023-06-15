Market Analysts see Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] gaining to $28. Time to buy?

Exelixis Inc. [NASDAQ: EXEL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.19% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.54%. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 12:30 PM that Farallon Capital Management Comments on Election of All Three of Its Nominees to Exelixis’ Board.

Based on Preliminary Results, Farallon Director Candidates Tom Heyman, Dave Johnson and Bob Oliver Have Each Been Elected.

Expects Exelixis’ Board to Welcome the New Directors and Embrace Fresh Perspectives to Help Improve Lagging Performance.

Over the last 12 months, EXEL stock rose by 6.52%. The one-year Exelixis Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.06. The average equity rating for EXEL stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.16 billion, with 324.42 million shares outstanding and 315.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, EXEL stock reached a trading volume of 3868513 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXEL shares is $25.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXEL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Exelixis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelixis Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXEL in the course of the last twelve months was 23.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.90.

EXEL Stock Performance Analysis:

Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.54. With this latest performance, EXEL shares dropped by -3.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.39 for Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.28, while it was recorded at 19.12 for the last single week of trading, and 17.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exelixis Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.51 and a Gross Margin at +96.41. Exelixis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.31.

Return on Total Capital for EXEL is now 8.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.35. Additionally, EXEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] managed to generate an average of $149,045 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Exelixis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

EXEL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelixis Inc. go to 27.10%.

Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] Insider Position Details