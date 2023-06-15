Market Analysts see Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] gaining to $99. Time to buy?

Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE: DUK] closed the trading session at $90.85 on 06/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $90.74, while the highest price level was $92.69. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 10:09 AM that Duke Energy Progress proposes annual adjustment for fuel and other riders to North Carolina Utilities Commission.

Higher fuel prices in 2022 resulted in increased costs to serve customers.

Company continues to connect customers to financial assistance and offer cost-saving tools.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.79 percent and weekly performance of -0.79 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, DUK reached to a volume of 3427670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DUK shares is $107.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DUK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Duke Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Energy Corporation is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for DUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

DUK stock trade performance evaluation

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.79. With this latest performance, DUK shares dropped by -5.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.52 for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.20, while it was recorded at 91.30 for the last single week of trading, and 97.78 for the last 200 days.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.33 and a Gross Margin at +27.43. Duke Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.46.

Return on Total Capital for DUK is now 5.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.54. Additionally, DUK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] managed to generate an average of $139,022 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Duke Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Energy Corporation go to 5.80%.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]: Insider Ownership positions