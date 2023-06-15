Market Analysts see Bumble Inc. [BMBL] gaining to $23. Time to buy?

Bumble Inc. [NASDAQ: BMBL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.51% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.61%. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Bumble Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL), the parent company of Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz, today announced that management will participate at the following investor conferences:.

J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications ConferenceBoston, MAMonday, May 22, 2023Fireside Chat at 1:50 p.m. ET.

Over the last 12 months, BMBL stock dropped by -38.55%. The one-year Bumble Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.78. The average equity rating for BMBL stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.41 billion, with 131.92 million shares outstanding and 128.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, BMBL stock reached a trading volume of 3245036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bumble Inc. [BMBL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMBL shares is $24.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMBL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Bumble Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bumble Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84.

BMBL Stock Performance Analysis:

Bumble Inc. [BMBL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.61. With this latest performance, BMBL shares gained by 4.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.64 for Bumble Inc. [BMBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.23, while it was recorded at 17.25 for the last single week of trading, and 21.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bumble Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bumble Inc. [BMBL] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.90 and a Gross Margin at +62.46. Bumble Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.83.

Return on Total Capital for BMBL is now 0.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bumble Inc. [BMBL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.43. Additionally, BMBL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bumble Inc. [BMBL] managed to generate an average of -$83,943 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Bumble Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Bumble Inc. [BMBL] Insider Position Details