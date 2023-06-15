Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] Revenue clocked in at $0.10 million, up 30.89% YTD: What’s Next?

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: LXRX] slipped around -0.15 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.50 at the close of the session, down -5.66%. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Jefferies 2023 Global Healthcare Conference.

Lonnel Coats, Lexicon’s chief executive officer, Jeffrey L. Wade, Lexicon’s president and chief financial officer, and Craig Granowitz, M.D., Ph.D., Lexicon’s senior vice president and chief medical officer, will participate in a moderated discussion on Thursday, June 8th at 2:30 pm ET.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now 30.89% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LXRX Stock saw the intraday high of $2.70 and lowest of $2.47 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.79, which means current price is +31.23% above from all time high which was touched on 05/05/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, LXRX reached a trading volume of 3192144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LXRX shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LXRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for LXRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6565.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

How has LXRX stock performed recently?

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.68. With this latest performance, LXRX shares dropped by -16.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LXRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.37 for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.73, while it was recorded at 2.73 for the last single week of trading, and 2.39 for the last 200 days.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Insider trade positions for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX]