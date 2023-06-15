Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA] is -7.57% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kura Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: KURA] price plunged by -9.83 percent to reach at -$1.25. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Kura Oncology Announces Pricing of $100 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants.

BofA Securities, Jefferies and SVB Securities are acting as joint bookrunning managers in the offering. Cantor and BTIG, LLC are acting as lead managers in the offering. JMP Securities, a Citizens Company, and H.C. Wainwright & Co. are acting as co-managers in the offering.

A sum of 4616123 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 649.66K shares. Kura Oncology Inc. shares reached a high of $12.69 and dropped to a low of $11.39 until finishing in the latest session at $11.47.

The one-year KURA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 63.75. The average equity rating for KURA stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KURA shares is $31.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KURA stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Kura Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kura Oncology Inc. is set at 0.79 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.66.

KURA Stock Performance Analysis:

Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.60. With this latest performance, KURA shares dropped by -9.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KURA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.70 for Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.07, while it was recorded at 12.77 for the last single week of trading, and 13.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kura Oncology Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for KURA is now -29.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.34. Additionally, KURA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA] managed to generate an average of -$1,021,353 per employee.Kura Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.70 and a Current Ratio set at 21.70.

KURA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KURA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kura Oncology Inc. go to 19.93%.

Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA] Insider Position Details