Jefferies slashes price target on DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] – find out why.

DHT Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DHT] surged by $0.35 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $8.94 during the day while it closed the day at $8.86. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 4:15 PM that DHT Holdings, Inc. announces acquisition of 2018 built VLCC.

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, May 31, 2023 – DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) (“DHT” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a VLCC built in 2018 at Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for USD 94.5 million. The vessel is scheduled to deliver during the third quarter of 2023. The Company will finance the acquisition with available liquidity and projected mortgage debt, and it is expected to be accretive to DHT’s earnings per share. It was built to a high specification by its current owner, is fitted with an exhaust gas cleaning system and will further improve the DHT fleet efficiencies, amongst others its Annual Efficiency Ratio (AER) and Energy Efficiency Operational Index (EEOI) metrics. DHT’s President & CEO, Svein Moxnes Harfjeld, comments: “We are constantly hunting high and low for opportunities that can bring value to our shareholders. As always, the devil is in the details and this is a sister of vessels built by us in 2018, a design with large deadweight and premium earning capabilities, fitting well into the trading patterns of our key customers. We expect this to become a good investment, delivering into a market with attractive prospects.”.

DHT Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 12.87% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DHT stock has declined by -18.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.94% and lost -0.23% year-on date.

The market cap for DHT stock reached $1.42 billion, with 162.99 million shares outstanding and 134.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, DHT reached a trading volume of 3439316 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHT shares is $12.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for DHT Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DHT Holdings Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHT in the course of the last twelve months was 16.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

DHT stock trade performance evaluation

DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.87. With this latest performance, DHT shares gained by 7.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.78 for DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.81, while it was recorded at 8.36 for the last single week of trading, and 9.22 for the last 200 days.

DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.31 and a Gross Margin at +15.06. DHT Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.66.

Return on Total Capital for DHT is now 3.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.13. Additionally, DHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.05.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.DHT Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHT Holdings Inc. go to 5.00%.

DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]: Insider Ownership positions