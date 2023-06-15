Inventiva S.A. [IVA] stock Initiated by ROTH MKM analyst, price target now $11

Inventiva S.A. [NASDAQ: IVA] gained 6.54% or 0.24 points to close at $3.91 with a heavy trading volume of 5203014 shares. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Inventiva announces positive topline results from the investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial evaluating lanifibranor in patients with T2D and NAFLD.

Lanifibranor 800mg achieved the primary efficacy endpoint demonstrating a 44% reduction of hepatic fat measured by proton magnetic resonance spectroscopy (1H-MRS) following 24 weeks of treatment in patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

A significantly higher proportion of patients achieved a greater than 30% liver triglyceride reduction as well as NAFLD resolution with lanifibranor compared to placebo.

It opened the trading session at $4.80, the shares rose to $4.86 and dropped to $3.91, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IVA points out that the company has recorded -12.92% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -76.13% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 42.07K shares, IVA reached to a volume of 5203014 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Inventiva S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inventiva S.A. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.62.

Trading performance analysis for IVA stock

Inventiva S.A. [IVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.51. With this latest performance, IVA shares gained by 44.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.63 for Inventiva S.A. [IVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.07, while it was recorded at 3.67 for the last single week of trading, and 4.38 for the last 200 days.

Inventiva S.A. [IVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inventiva S.A. [IVA] shares currently have an operating margin of -515.05. Inventiva S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -445.64.

Return on Total Capital for IVA is now -70.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inventiva S.A. [IVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.37. Additionally, IVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inventiva S.A. [IVA] managed to generate an average of -$480,301 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

