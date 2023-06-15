Instinet lifts Under Armour Inc. [UA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UA] jumped around 0.14 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $7.06 at the close of the session, up 2.02%. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 6:30 PM that BDT & MSD PARTNERS INVEST IN UNDER ARMOUR.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced that funds managed by BDT Capital Partners purchased approximately 16 million class C shares of Under Armour stock from Executive Chair and Brand Chief Kevin Plank. BDT Capital Partners is an affiliate of BDT & MSD Partners, a merchant bank built to serve the distinct needs of business owners and strategic, long-term investors. The shares have a current value of approximately $100 million. Before this transaction, BDT Capital Partners had an existing position in the class C shares of Under Armour.

“I have maximum confidence in Under Armour, Stephanie Linnartz as CEO, and our strategy – especially our ability to drive future success and performance for shareholders,” said Mr. Plank. “This transaction allows me to close out a previous personal financing commitment related to some of my earlier initiatives investing in the City of Baltimore while bringing in a long-term founder-supportive firm in BDT & MSD, which believes in Under Armour.”.

Under Armour Inc. stock is now -20.85% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UA Stock saw the intraday high of $7.11 and lowest of $6.96 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.41, which means current price is +9.97% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, UA reached a trading volume of 3465413 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Under Armour Inc. [UA]?

Instinet have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for UA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57.

How has UA stock performed recently?

Under Armour Inc. [UA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.56. With this latest performance, UA shares dropped by -0.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.24 for Under Armour Inc. [UA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.44, while it was recorded at 6.94 for the last single week of trading, and 8.02 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.08 and a Gross Margin at +44.39. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.85.

Earnings analysis for Under Armour Inc. [UA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 21.80%.

Insider trade positions for Under Armour Inc. [UA]