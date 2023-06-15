HSBC Securities lifts Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [NYSE: BUD] gained 1.89% or 1.05 points to close at $56.67 with a heavy trading volume of 3699763 shares. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 7:00 AM that FIFA Announces AB InBev as Official Beer Sponsor of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ and FIFA World Cup 2026™.

World’s leading brewer extends global sponsorship of FIFA’s flagship events through 2026.

AB InBev’s leading portfolio of brands will continue its tradition of celebrating the FIFA World Cup™ and football throughout the world.

It opened the trading session at $56.46, the shares rose to $57.04 and dropped to $56.37, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BUD points out that the company has recorded -5.53% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -27.32% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, BUD reached to a volume of 3699763 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BUD shares is $67.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BUD stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for BUD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.88.

Trading performance analysis for BUD stock

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.72. With this latest performance, BUD shares dropped by -7.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BUD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.25 for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.14, while it was recorded at 55.54 for the last single week of trading, and 57.06 for the last 200 days.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.45 and a Gross Margin at +51.10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.33.

Return on Total Capital for BUD is now 8.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.98. Additionally, BUD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD] managed to generate an average of $34,084 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BUD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV go to 11.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD]