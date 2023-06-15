Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE] Is Currently 50.94 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GREE] surged by $0.81 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $3.15 during the day while it closed the day at $2.40. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Greenidge Generation Reports First Quarter 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights.

Results in line with guidance provided on April 21, 2023.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 24.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GREE stock has declined by -44.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -50.39% and lost -16.98% year-on date.

The market cap for GREE stock reached $14.73 million, with 6.14 million shares outstanding and 3.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 129.92K shares, GREE reached a trading volume of 26321106 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GREE shares is $37.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GREE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for GREE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19.

GREE stock trade performance evaluation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.35. With this latest performance, GREE shares dropped by -29.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GREE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.64 for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.9700, while it was recorded at 1.8300 for the last single week of trading, and 8.0300 for the last 200 days.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE] shares currently have an operating margin of -61.78 and a Gross Margin at -24.11. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -299.78.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -326.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -104.71.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE]: Insider Ownership positions