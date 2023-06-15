Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS] is -42.40% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Gossamer Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: GOSS] gained 5.93% on the last trading session, reaching $1.25 price per share at the time. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 7:05 AM that Gossamer Bio Announces TORREY Data to be Featured at American Thoracic Society 2023 International Conference.

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), today announced data from its Phase 2 TORREY Study of seralutinib in patients with PAH will be featured in two sessions at the American Thoracic Society 2023 International Conference taking place in Washington D.C. from May 19-24. Dr. Robert Frantz, Director of the Pulmonary Hypertension Clinic and Professor of Medicine at Mayo Clinic will present the data on behalf of the TORREY Study investigators.

Gossamer Bio Inc. represents 94.87 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $128.52 million with the latest information. GOSS stock price has been found in the range of $1.23 to $1.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, GOSS reached a trading volume of 5797525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOSS shares is $6.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Gossamer Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023.

Trading performance analysis for GOSS stock

Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.31. With this latest performance, GOSS shares gained by 5.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.34 for Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2303, while it was recorded at 1.2020 for the last single week of trading, and 5.1070 for the last 200 days.

Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Gossamer Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gossamer Bio Inc. go to 5.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS]