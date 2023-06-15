Garrett Motion Inc. [GTX] moved down -2.63: Why It’s Important

Garrett Motion Inc. [NASDAQ: GTX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.63% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.60%. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 2:00 PM that Garrett’s Next-Generation Electric Compressor Technology Debuts in Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle.

German automaker pilots advanced technology in hydrogen fuel cell series.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Garrett Motion Inc. (Nasdaq: GTX), a differentiated technology leader for the automotive industry, is supporting BMW Group’s commitment to developing zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell vehicles with an advanced electric fuel cell compressor (FCC) developed by Garrett’s R&D team. BMW Group recently announced that it will pilot the second generation of its hydrogen fuel cell drive train in a small series of the BMW iX5 Hydrogen, boosted by Garrett’s new generation, modular fuel cell compressor for hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles.

Over the last 12 months, GTX stock rose by 7.93%. The one-year Garrett Motion Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.27. The average equity rating for GTX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $505.41 million, with 64.90 million shares outstanding and 64.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 379.81K shares, GTX stock reached a trading volume of 4407094 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Garrett Motion Inc. [GTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTX shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BWS Financial have made an estimate for Garrett Motion Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Garrett Motion Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTX in the course of the last twelve months was 2.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

GTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Garrett Motion Inc. [GTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.60. With this latest performance, GTX shares dropped by -4.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.25 for Garrett Motion Inc. [GTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.13, while it was recorded at 7.77 for the last single week of trading, and 7.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Garrett Motion Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Garrett Motion Inc. [GTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.07 and a Gross Margin at +23.31. Garrett Motion Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.72.

Return on Total Capital for GTX is now 41.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.42. Additionally, GTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Garrett Motion Inc. [GTX] managed to generate an average of $22,151 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.35.Garrett Motion Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

GTX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Garrett Motion Inc. go to 8.50%.

Garrett Motion Inc. [GTX] Insider Position Details