Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] is -5.91% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Gannett Co. Inc. [NYSE: GCI] traded at a low on 06/14/23, posting a -4.50 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.91. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM that 2023 USA TODAY Wine & Food Experience Tour Announced.

Event Brings Culinary Delights to Eleven Cities Across the Country.

The 2023 USA TODAY Wine & Food Experience is embarking on a nationwide tour from August through November, celebrating local cuisine and culinary leaders across the country. The USA TODAY Wine & Food Experience, produced by USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures, the events division of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) kicks off on Saturday, August 12 in Detroit, MI.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3704886 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gannett Co. Inc. stands at 7.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.10%.

The market cap for GCI stock reached $290.40 million, with 137.93 million shares outstanding and 134.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, GCI reached a trading volume of 3704886 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GCI shares is $2.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GCI stock is a recommendation set at 4.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Gannett Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gannett Co. Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for GCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

How has GCI stock performed recently?

Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.61. With this latest performance, GCI shares dropped by -7.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.73 for Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.98, while it was recorded at 1.97 for the last single week of trading, and 2.08 for the last 200 days.

Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.07 and a Gross Margin at +31.08. Gannett Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.65.

Return on Total Capital for GCI is now 3.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 482.10. Additionally, GCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 446.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] managed to generate an average of -$5,493 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.Gannett Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI]