For ViewRay Inc. [VRAY], Analyst sees a drop to $1. What next?

ViewRay Inc. [NASDAQ: VRAY] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.529 during the day while it closed the day at $0.50. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 6:00 AM that VA Oklahoma City Healthcare System Chooses ViewRay’s MRIdian® MRI-Guided Radiation Therapy System.

First cancer center in Oklahoma and fourth VA medical center to offer advanced MRI-guided radiation therapy to treat cancer.

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) announced today that the VA Oklahoma City Healthcare System has selected MRIdian MRI-guided radiation therapy system to expand radiation therapy services at the Oklahoma City VA Medical Center. This will be the first cancer center in Oklahoma and the fourth VA medical center offering Veterans access to MRIdian’s advanced MRI-guided radiation therapy to treat cancer. The MRIdian system will enable the Oklahoma City VA Medical Center to provide precision MRI-guided radiation therapy technology to Veterans seeking personalized treatment for a broad range of cancer, including pancreas, prostate, lung, liver, breast, and oligometastatic disease. Other VA medical centers that will be offering MRIdian MRI-guided radiation therapy include Louis Stokes Cleveland Medical Center (VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System), Lt. Colonel Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center (VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System), and Michael E. DeBakey Medical Center (VA Houston Healthcare system).

ViewRay Inc. stock has also loss -21.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VRAY stock has declined by -85.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -89.09% and lost -88.87% year-on date.

The market cap for VRAY stock reached $96.52 million, with 182.31 million shares outstanding and 176.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, VRAY reached a trading volume of 3302261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ViewRay Inc. [VRAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRAY shares is $1.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for ViewRay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ViewRay Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

VRAY stock trade performance evaluation

ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.74. With this latest performance, VRAY shares dropped by -24.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.47 for ViewRay Inc. [VRAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1310, while it was recorded at 0.5317 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4136 for the last 200 days.

ViewRay Inc. [VRAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] shares currently have an operating margin of -103.04 and a Gross Margin at +5.01. ViewRay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -105.01.

Return on Total Capital for VRAY is now -51.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.06. Additionally, VRAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] managed to generate an average of -$363,831 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.ViewRay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ViewRay Inc. go to 10.00%.

ViewRay Inc. [VRAY]: Insider Ownership positions