For UDR Inc. [UDR], Analyst sees a rise to $71. What next?

UDR Inc. [NYSE: UDR] gained 1.15% on the last trading session, reaching $43.11 price per share at the time. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 4:16 PM that UDR Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

UDR, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: UDR), announced today its first quarter 2023 results. Net Income, Funds from Operations (“FFO”), FFO as Adjusted (“FFOA”), and Adjusted FFO (“AFFO”) per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 are detailed below.

UDR Inc. represents 328.79 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.04 billion with the latest information. UDR stock price has been found in the range of $42.635 to $43.275.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, UDR reached a trading volume of 3350164 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about UDR Inc. [UDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UDR shares is $45.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for UDR Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UDR Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for UDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for UDR stock

UDR Inc. [UDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.06. With this latest performance, UDR shares gained by 4.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.58 for UDR Inc. [UDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.90, while it was recorded at 42.57 for the last single week of trading, and 40.99 for the last 200 days.

UDR Inc. [UDR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UDR Inc. [UDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.49 and a Gross Margin at +19.72. UDR Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.73.

Return on Total Capital for UDR is now 2.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UDR Inc. [UDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.52. Additionally, UDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UDR Inc. [UDR] managed to generate an average of $65,554 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

An analysis of insider ownership at UDR Inc. [UDR]