For NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI], Analyst sees a rise to $167. What next?

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ: NXPI] price plunged by -0.38 percent to reach at -$0.75. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 3:00 AM that 5G Radios Shrink With NXP’s New Top-Side Cooling For RF Power.

New top-side cooling packaging technology for RF power enables smaller, thinner and lighter radio units, supporting faster and easier deployment of 5G base stations.

A sum of 3241949 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.19M shares. NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares reached a high of $199.55 and dropped to a low of $194.10 until finishing in the latest session at $195.69.

The one-year NXPI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.12. The average equity rating for NXPI stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXPI shares is $195.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NXP Semiconductors N.V. is set at 5.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXPI in the course of the last twelve months was 32.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

NXPI Stock Performance Analysis:

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.96. With this latest performance, NXPI shares gained by 16.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.96 for NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 173.53, while it was recorded at 190.79 for the last single week of trading, and 168.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NXP Semiconductors N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.68 and a Gross Margin at +53.05. NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.11.

Return on Total Capital for NXPI is now 20.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 153.34. Additionally, NXPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] managed to generate an average of $80,783 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

NXPI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. go to 7.70%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] Insider Position Details