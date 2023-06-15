For Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR], Analyst sees a rise to $38. What next?

Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE: JNPR] jumped around 0.45 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $31.68 at the close of the session, up 1.44%. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM that Juniper Networks Wins “Best of Show” Top Awards at Interop Tokyo 2023.

The EX4000 Series Ethernet Switches and MX10004 Universal Routing Platform won “Best of Show” Grand Prix and Grand Prix runner-up awards respectively, continuing a tradition of major award wins at the prestigious awards ceremony.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that it has been awarded multiple top honors at Interop Tokyo 2023, continuing its proud track record of major award wins at the prestigious trade conference. This recognition is a testament to Juniper’s commitment toward delivering innovative enterprise and AI solutions that simplify networking and security, while delivering experience-first networking for customers.

Juniper Networks Inc. stock is now -0.88% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JNPR Stock saw the intraday high of $31.91 and lowest of $31.15 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.53, which means current price is +11.71% above from all time high which was touched on 04/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.91M shares, JNPR reached a trading volume of 3714546 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNPR shares is $36.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Juniper Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Juniper Networks Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.43.

How has JNPR stock performed recently?

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.42. With this latest performance, JNPR shares gained by 8.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.72 for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.71, while it was recorded at 30.83 for the last single week of trading, and 30.51 for the last 200 days.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.17 and a Gross Margin at +56.37. Juniper Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.88.

Return on Total Capital for JNPR is now 8.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.41. Additionally, JNPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] managed to generate an average of $43,207 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Juniper Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Juniper Networks Inc. go to 11.86%.

Insider trade positions for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]