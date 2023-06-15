Enbridge Inc. [ENB] moved down -1.73: Why It’s Important

Enbridge Inc. [NYSE: ENB] loss -1.73% on the last trading session, reaching $36.86 price per share at the time. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 12:20 PM that Reflecting on 2+ Decades of Sustainability Reporting at Enbridge.

Originally published in Enbridge’s 2022 Sustainability Report.

Enbridge Inc. represents 2.02 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $75.08 billion with the latest information. ENB stock price has been found in the range of $36.82 to $37.89.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.42M shares, ENB reached a trading volume of 5095776 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Enbridge Inc. [ENB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENB shares is $44.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Enbridge Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enbridge Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

Trading performance analysis for ENB stock

Enbridge Inc. [ENB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.74. With this latest performance, ENB shares dropped by -4.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.78 for Enbridge Inc. [ENB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.37, while it was recorded at 37.61 for the last single week of trading, and 39.14 for the last 200 days.

Enbridge Inc. [ENB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enbridge Inc. [ENB] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.66 and a Gross Margin at +31.14. Enbridge Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.62.

Return on Total Capital for ENB is now 5.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enbridge Inc. [ENB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 136.50. Additionally, ENB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 138.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enbridge Inc. [ENB] managed to generate an average of $270,541 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Enbridge Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Enbridge Inc. [ENB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enbridge Inc. go to 4.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Enbridge Inc. [ENB]