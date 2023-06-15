Elevance Health Inc. [ELV] moved down -6.89: Why It’s Important

Elevance Health Inc. [NYSE: ELV] plunged by -$32.3 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $444.66 during the day while it closed the day at $436.33. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Elevance Health Announces Appearance at Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

Elevance Health (NYSE: ELV) announced today that senior management is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Dana Point, California on June 13th at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)/1:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). All interested parties are invited to listen to a live webcast of the presentation by visiting www.elevancehealth.com and selecting the “Investors” link. You may also access the link here. For those of you unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

To listen to the live webcast, please visit Elevance Health’s website www.elevancehealth.com at least 15 minutes early to download and install any necessary audio software. Individuals who listen to the presentations will be presumed to have read Elevance Health’s recent filings with the SEC, including but not limited to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Elevance Health Inc. stock has also loss -5.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ELV stock has declined by -4.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.32% and lost -14.94% year-on date.

The market cap for ELV stock reached $102.57 billion, with 237.50 million shares outstanding and 236.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, ELV reached a trading volume of 3333165 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Elevance Health Inc. [ELV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELV shares is $571.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELV stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Elevance Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elevance Health Inc. is set at 12.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 43.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for ELV in the course of the last twelve months was 10.41.

ELV stock trade performance evaluation

Elevance Health Inc. [ELV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.17. With this latest performance, ELV shares dropped by -3.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.49 for Elevance Health Inc. [ELV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 464.64, while it was recorded at 462.85 for the last single week of trading, and 482.93 for the last 200 days.

Elevance Health Inc. [ELV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Elevance Health Inc. [ELV] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.53. Elevance Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.85.

Return on Total Capital for ELV is now 10.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Elevance Health Inc. [ELV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.98. Additionally, ELV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Elevance Health Inc. [ELV] managed to generate an average of $58,895 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Elevance Health Inc. [ELV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Elevance Health Inc. go to 12.32%.

Elevance Health Inc. [ELV]: Insider Ownership positions