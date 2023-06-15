DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] moved down -1.17: Why It’s Important

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE: DD] slipped around -0.83 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $69.94 at the close of the session, down -1.17%. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 9:00 AM that DuPont Performance Building Solutions Receives 2023 American Chemistry Council (ACC) Sustainability Leadership Award.

Styrofoam™ Brand ST-100 Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Recognized in Environmental Protection Category.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DuPont™ Styrofoam™ Brand ST-100 Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) has received the 2023 ACC Sustainability Leadership Award in the Environmental Protection category.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock is now 1.91% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DD Stock saw the intraday high of $70.93 and lowest of $69.675 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 78.40, which means current price is +11.37% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.44M shares, DD reached a trading volume of 4363769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DD shares is $77.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DuPont de Nemours Inc. is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for DD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.44.

How has DD stock performed recently?

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.53. With this latest performance, DD shares gained by 6.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.77 for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.31, while it was recorded at 70.11 for the last single week of trading, and 66.54 for the last 200 days.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.53 and a Gross Margin at +30.92. DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.77.

Return on Total Capital for DD is now 5.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.98. Additionally, DD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] managed to generate an average of $44,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. go to 11.82%.

Insider trade positions for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]