Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] moved up 1.19: Why It’s Important

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] price surged by 1.19 percent to reach at $0.58. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM that Dell Technologies Delivers First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results.

A sum of 4003207 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.61M shares. Dell Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $49.69 and dropped to a low of $48.63 until finishing in the latest session at $49.38.

The one-year DELL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.44. The average equity rating for DELL stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $51.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 156.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

DELL Stock Performance Analysis:

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.61. With this latest performance, DELL shares gained by 9.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.59 for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.98, while it was recorded at 48.35 for the last single week of trading, and 40.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dell Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.53 and a Gross Margin at +21.20. Dell Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.40.

Return on Total Capital for DELL is now 20.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.19. Additionally, DELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 111.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.01.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

DELL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 0.17%.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] Insider Position Details