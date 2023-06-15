Chewy Inc. [CHWY] Revenue clocked in at $10.46 billion, up 7.09% YTD: What’s Next?

Chewy Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] gained 0.23% on the last trading session, reaching $39.71 price per share at the time. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 4:06 PM that Chewy Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, has released its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended April 30, 2023, and posted a letter to its shareholders on its investor relations website at https://investor.chewy.com.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Chewy Inc. represents 426.85 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.46 billion with the latest information. CHWY stock price has been found in the range of $39.0632 to $40.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.60M shares, CHWY reached a trading volume of 3817177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chewy Inc. [CHWY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $45.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Chewy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc. is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 60.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHWY in the course of the last twelve months was 72.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for CHWY stock

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.08. With this latest performance, CHWY shares gained by 14.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.76 for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.86, while it was recorded at 38.44 for the last single week of trading, and 37.84 for the last 200 days.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chewy Inc. [CHWY] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.59 and a Gross Margin at +27.24. Chewy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.97.

Chewy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHWY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chewy Inc. go to 25.65%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Chewy Inc. [CHWY]