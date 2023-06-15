Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] fell -0.13% so far this year. What now?

Canadian Natural Resources Limited [NYSE: CNQ] loss -1.14% or -0.64 points to close at $55.46 with a heavy trading volume of 4002082 shares. The company report on May 5, 2023 at 5:31 PM that Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual Meeting.

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – May 5, 2023) – Canadian Natural (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) held its Annual Meeting of the Shareholders on May 4, 2023. The result of the vote by shareholders for each resolution is reported below.

The election of the following nominees as directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.

It opened the trading session at $57.04, the shares rose to $57.13 and dropped to $55.0457, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CNQ points out that the company has recorded 0.64% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -27.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, CNQ reached to a volume of 4002082 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNQ shares is $67.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Natural Resources Limited is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNQ in the course of the last twelve months was 13.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for CNQ stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.35. With this latest performance, CNQ shares dropped by -2.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.94 for Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.56, while it was recorded at 55.83 for the last single week of trading, and 56.51 for the last 200 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.90 and a Gross Margin at +37.78. Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.86.

Return on Total Capital for CNQ is now 28.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.01. Additionally, CNQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.11.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Natural Resources Limited go to -1.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ]